Having an immense importance in Indian culture, neem is associated with an array of health benefits. It is one of the effective natural ways to treat various conditions like skin disease, dental cavities etc. Having antiseptic, and antimalarial properties, this herb can potentially heal wounds and help you fight against mosquito-borne disease. You can consume this wonderful herb in any form. Either have it in the form of a paste or add it in your morning tea. You can also directly chew leaves to get its magical benefits. Neem leaves are effective for nourishing your hair. Due to the presence antioxidants in them, neem leaves can protect your scalp from oxidative stress. It can also be used for improving your vision, boosting immune system, and for maintaining oral health. Not only this, this herb cab be used for weight loss. If you wish to shed those extra kilos, know how neem leaves can be your best weight loss buddy.