All fat is not bad. Your body needs healthy fats to function properly. These fats help in hormone function, memory and the absorption of specific nutrients. It can also help you lose weight by inducing a sense of satiety and slowing down the digestion of carbohydrates. So, you must always include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which include omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, in your diet. These are the healthy fats. These fats are known as the “good fats” because they keep your heart healthy, regulate cholesterol levels and also boost overall health by significantly bringin down your risk of heart disease and stroke. Regular intake will keep your blood pressure levels normal, prevent abnormal heart rhythms., lower triglycerides associated with heart disease and fight inflammation. Here are a few foods that are a rich source of healthy fats. Add these foods to your daily diet for a health boost.