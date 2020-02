1 / 6

Hypertension is another name for high blood pressure. This condition happens your arterial blood pressure raises above normal levels. There may be many reasons behind this. But bad lifestyle habits are often the cause. It may be due to genetic reasons. Other common causes are obesity, excessive alcohol intake, a high salt diet, lack of physical activity and stress. Oral contraception and excessive use of pain relievers can also cause hypertension as can kidney and adrenal disease. If you have this condition, you need to consult your doctor and have proper medication. Along with it, you can also try to bring your blood pressure levels under control with some natural remedies. But you must ask your doctor before starting any of these remedies just to be safe. Once he gives the go-ahead you can try out these remedies while continuing your treatment.