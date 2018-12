2 / 5

Egg yolk helps in the healthy growth of eyebrows because of the protein content in it. Egg yolk helps in promoting hair growth because it also contains biotin. All you need is 1 egg and a few drops of lemon juice. Separate the egg yolk and put it into a bowl. Add a few drops of lemon juice into it and mix both the ingredients well. Take a cotton swab and apply this on your eyebrows. Wait until it dries, after that wash it off with normal water.