Dry scalp is a very real problem that many of us have to deal with. It causes irritation, itching and social embarrassment. Little white flakes can fall from your hair and stick to your clothes. You get dry scalp when there is not enough moisture in the scalp. Your scalp needs nourishment to remain healthy and moisturised. This is a very painful condition and severe itching can make your scalp tender and sensitive. But this condition must not be confused with dandruff, which is often the result of excess oil production in the scalp. It is particularly rampant during the winter months. Let us see how you can deal with it naturally.