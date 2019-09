1 / 6

Nausea refers to the awful feeling that a person gets in his/her stomach, that makes him/her want to puke. Nausea can be triggered by various elements, virus infection, a digestive disorder, pregnancy, food poisoning, motion sickness or even a bad smell. Often, it is unclear, why you are feeling nauseated. But you would want to get rid of it as soon as possible. It is not life-threatening, but it could be a symptom of an underlying disease. Ccontact your doctor if it stays for more than 2 days. Here is a list of ways in which you can treat your nausea, even if these remedies don’t cure the condition, they will for sure treat the symptoms and bring you relief.