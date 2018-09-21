1 / 6

Imagine how it feels when your near and dear ones lose the ability to think and react, do every day task by themselves and at least remember who they are, if not others. Yes, Alzheimer's disease, a form of Dementia, is the one to be blamed for crippling many in our country. Unfortunately, medical science has not been successful to find out a cure yet. However, that does not mean the caregivers should give up.While it is almost next to impossible for a layman to learn about the intricacies of human brain and accordingly treat a condition as devastating as Alzheimer's disease, we do have a list of natural ways to keep the symptoms under check and lead a better life. Alongside the scientists working on unearthing some breakthrough cure for Alzheimer's, let us find out the natural ways of healing it.