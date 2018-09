1 / 6

In case you have sudden fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, pain behind the eyes, fatigue, nausea and vomiting and a drop in your blood pressure, it is certainly the time for you to go for a blood test and check your platelet count. While it is widely known that Dengue mosquitoes usually bite in the morning, you can get infected at night as well. Dengue does not spare anyone and affect both adults and children alike. At present, there are no specific drugs or antibiotics to cure Dengue, neither do we have any vaccine to prevent it. Hence, all we have are our natural remedies to turn to for preventing this deadly condition that has already costed several lives.