Vaginal yeast infection is a common fungal infection that affects almost 75 per cent of women globally. It causes pain, itching, swelling and discharge in the genital area. It is also known as candidiasis. All healthy vaginas contain bacteria and yeast cells. But when the balance is disturbed, the yeast cells proliferate. It is a easily treatable condition and, contrary to popular belief, it is not a sexually transmitted infection. Vaginal yeast infection can occur due to the use of certain antibiotics, pregnancy, diabetes, stress and lack of sleep. Sometimes, a weak immune system and hormonal imbalances may also be responsible for this condition.Here, we list a few natural remedies for vagina yeast infection.