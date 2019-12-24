1 / 6

Kidney stones are one of the most medical conditions. It can lead to severe pain. You may feel the pain on one side of your back or abdomen. However, symptoms of kidney stones occur when the stone begins to move down the ureters. Kidney stones occur when the levels of minerals and salts normally present in urine like calcium and phosphate are high. These tiny particles stick together, making stones that then pass from the kidneys into the urinary tract.Kidney stones are quite painful, and symptoms include sharp pain in your lower abdomen, back, side or groin, pain when you urinate, fever and chills and nausea and vomiting. Since the experience can be painful, it’s important to know that there are simple steps you can take to prevent another attack.Drinking plenty of fluids is an essential part of getting rid of kidney stones and preventing new stones from coming back. Not only does drinking fluids flush out toxins, but it also helps move stones and grit through your urinary tract with ease.In addition to drinking a lot of fluids, try the following natural remedies to help pass those dreadful kidney stones.