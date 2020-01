1 / 6

Sometimes, you may be diagnosed with diabetes when you are pregnant. This is gestational diabetes. It usually disappears after delivery. But sometimes it may lead to type 2 diabetes. It usually occurs due to hormonal changes. It can cause health complications during pregnancy for both the baby and mother. Therefore, it is better to control this condition. You can control your gestational diabetes with the right exercise, diet and medication. You may also try out these natural remedies that are quite effective. But consult your doctor before trying any of these.