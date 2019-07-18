1 / 5

Menstruation refers to the vaginal bleeding a woman go through every month. This is normal and not a ‘disease’, as believed by some people. Menstruation is important for you to be pregnant. Usually starting between the age of 11 and 14, menstruation may bring certain unwanted experiences like abdominal cramping, food cravings, lower back pain, bloating, headache, fatigue etc. Also known as periods, during menstruation, usually a woman uses sanitary pads or tampons to let the blood soaked in there and not spill out. There is another product that has come in the market and is considered ecofriendly to use during those times of the month. It is a ‘menstrual cup’. Unlike pads and tampons, menstrual cups collect it instead of absorbing the blood flow. And, like tampons, cups are also inserted into the vagina, before being emptied every 4-12 hours. A new study published in the journal The Lancet Public Health, has revealed that menstrual cups are totally safe and effective to use. But, there is a lot of myths and misconceptions surrounding this term. Let’s separate facts from fictions one by one.