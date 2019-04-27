1 / 6

A new study published in the European Heart Journal, has revealed that long duration of antibiotics use can increase risk of myocardial infarction in women. Commonly known as heart attack, myocardial infarction is a condition in which the blood flow to the heart is blocked due to build-up of various substances including cholesterol. Myocardial infraction is characterised by pain in chest, nausea, heart burn, shortness of breath, cold sweat, fatigue, or sudden dizziness. Various factors including age, tobacco, high cholesterol levels, obesity, diabetes, family history of heart attack, lack of physical activity, stress etc may increase your risk of developing heart attack. Tests like ECG, blood test, echocardiography, or cardiac cath may be used by your doctor to diagnose the condition. And, if the condition is confirmed, you may be prescribed some drugs and surgical procedures may be performed by the doctors. To prevent any such condition, you can opt for certain herbs that are known to decrease your risk of developing myocardial infarction. Especially if you are a woman and taking too much antibiotics, do consume the following herbs.