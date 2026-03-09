Select Language

Mustard leaves health benefits: 6 reasons to add this nutritious leafy green to your spring diet

Leafy greens such as mustard leaves are a good seasonal food that can add to a healthy diet. It is a great source of nutrients and antioxidants, which may help protect heart health, boost immunity and aids digestion.

March 9, 2026

Mustard Leaves

As the spring season sets in, fresh seasonal produce has started appearing in markets which contains a variety of nutrients that are healthy in general. Among the nutritious leafy greens are mustard greens or mustard leaves. These leaves are widely used in most traditional meals because of their numerous vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can include mustard leaves in soups, salads or even traditional recipes during this spring to increase your daily intake of nutrients. Here are six reasons why you should add mustard leaves to your spring diet:

Good For Heart Health

Mustard greens are also packed with substances that can decrease inflammation and aid cardiovascular well-being. Their fibre content can assist them in managing the cholesterol level which is crucial for a healthy heart.

Supports Immune Health

Supports immune health: Mustard leaves also contains high level of vitamin C and could serve to boost the immune system. The antioxidants present in the leaves assist the body in combating the harmful free radicals, which may cause damage to the body cells and lead to the possibility of developing illness.

May Support Eye Health

Mustard leaves contain good sources of vitamin A and plant compounds which are helpful in vision. The nutrients are effective in protecting the eyes against oxidative stress and even in the long term maintenance of eye health.

Improves Digestion

Mustard leaves contain dietary fiber that helps in healthy digestion as it facilitates regular bowel movements. It also positively contributes to gut health by supplying useful bacteria into the digestive tract. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.