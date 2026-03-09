Mustard leaves health benefits: 6 reasons to add this nutritious leafy green to your spring diet

Mustard Leaves









As the spring season sets in, fresh seasonal produce has started appearing in markets which contains a variety of nutrients that are healthy in general. Among the nutritious leafy greens are mustard greens or mustard leaves. These leaves are widely used in most traditional meals because of their numerous vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can include mustard leaves in soups, salads or even traditional recipes during this spring to increase your daily intake of nutrients. Here are six reasons why you should add mustard leaves to your spring diet: