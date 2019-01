1 / 5

As winter comes, your body becomes lethargic. Also, during chilly weather, your body experiences changes in different levels, metabolism and even food preference. It is quite a task to keep yourself warm during winter. To do that, you need to go for more than just wearing warm clothes. There are various foods that can help you the same. Heat producing food items including garlic, ginger, honey, and lemon are known to beat the chill. These create a warming effect because they contain diet-induced thermogenesis. Therefore, eat them and feel cosy and warm.