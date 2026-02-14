Select Language

Multiple Sclerosis: 5 Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Living With MS

Multiple Sclerosis received international attention through high-profile cases which featured celebrities sharing their personal experiences to motivate people to obtain medical checks and treatment at the earliest stage.

What Is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that persists throughout a person's life because their immune system attacks the myelin sheath which protects nerve fibers in both the brain and spinal cord. The condition interrupts brain-body communication which produces symptoms that include fatigue, numbness, difficulties with movement and sight impairment. People with the condition can control their symptoms through various methods which include medicines, changes to their daily routines and medical assistance. The condition received national attention through high-profile cases which featured celebrities sharing their personal experiences to motivate people to obtain medical checks and treatment at the earliest stage. Here are five celebrities who have opened up about living with MS:

Emma Caulfield Ford

Actress Emma Caulfield Ford was diagnosed with a relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2010 after she experienced certain symptoms. She told the media, “I met with my neurologist, and he did a bunch of exams. But there was no urgency at the time — so when he called me at work, I was completely shook…I’m very, very fortunate. But I’m also aware that, with MS, this could all change tomorrow." Also Read - Cruel Intentions Star Selma Blair Talks About Daily Reality Of Multiple Sclerosis: ‘Misunderstood As Difficult Or Drunk’

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

It was only recently that Jamie-Lynn Sigler shared her experience with the multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The actress is still living a full life as the condition allows her. She said, "I can still accomplish the things that I want to do, whether it be at work or at home."

Jack Osbourne

Television personality Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with MS at the age of 26. He started his advocacy work for MS awareness after his diagnosis which he uses to educate people about the need for early MS detection and proper MS management through life choices. He has helped people understand multiple sclerosis better through his public speaking while he encourages them to share their health problems without fear.

Selma Blair

Selma Blair announced her MS diagnosis in 2018. The actress has openly discussed her recovery from multiple sclerosis in 2025, when she showed her new energy and stamina, which enabled her to act again.