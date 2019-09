1 / 6

Rich in alpha hydroxy acids, B-vitamins, calcium and antioxidants, raw milk is known to restore skin health. Along with daily consumption of milk, you can also include it in your beauty ritual. It provides skin cells with nutrition. It can be used to cure acne, restore balance in oily skin and tighten pores. Milk can also help you fight the signs of ageing and give you a clearer skin tone. Most of skin disorders like dry, flaky and peeling skin are caused due to lack of nutrients and dying cells. You can directly apply milk over the infected area, and it will clear the dead cells or rejuvenate them. Applying milk increases the blood flow in the body, which helps reduce discolorations and wrinkles. Here are some of the beauty benefits of milk.