  • ENG

Select Language

Milind Soman Tries Handstand: Here’s Why You Should Try Too

Fitness is not all about being perfect every time. It is not necessary to nail everything every time, even trying is enough, says fitness freak Milind Soman.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : January 13, 2024 8:43 AM IST

1/6

See Milind Soman Doing Handstand

Have you checked out Milind Soman’s latest Instagram post? The 55-year-old actor is trying to take his fitness routine to the next level by including handstand. The fitness freak on Wednesday shared a new workout video on the social media where he is seen trying a handstand. He hasn’t been able to nail the inverted pose yet, but he believes “Even trying is enough… not necessary to nail everything every time.” Fans can’t agree with him more. Commenting on his post, one fan wrote “Just Loved your Tag line... Fitness is not all about being perfect every time.” Milind Soman is undoubtedly one of the fittest men in the Bollywood industry and his athletic body is what every fitness enthusiast dreams of attaining. The former supermodel has been constantly raising the bar for fitness, inspiring his fans to follow a healthy lifestyle and diet. Before you attempt to do a handdstand like Milind Soman, understand the benefits of this advanced inverted pose.

2/6

Calm Your Mind, Change Your Life

Mental wellness is complex. Receiving assistance doesn't have to be. With personalised help to manage stress and anxiety, improve your sleep quality, and feel more present, their app puts the tools you need to feel better in your pocket.  Also Read - 9 Nutrients To Promote Healthy Digestion In Elderly

3/6

Strengthens The Upper Body And Core

Regular practice of inversions can also help strengthen the upper body and core. But an improper handstand can be counterproductive. So, the guidance of an expert is recommended for beginners.

5/6

Improves Hair Growth, Skin Glow

As doing inversions increase blood flow to the face and scalp, practising handstand may help improve hair growth and give the face that glow you always wished for.