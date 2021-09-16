Milind Soman Tries Handstand: Here’s Why You Should Try Too

See Milind Soman Doing Handstand









Have you checked out Milind Soman’s latest Instagram post? The 55-year-old actor is trying to take his fitness routine to the next level by including handstand. The fitness freak on Wednesday shared a new workout video on the social media where he is seen trying a handstand. He hasn’t been able to nail the inverted pose yet, but he believes “Even trying is enough… not necessary to nail everything every time.” Fans can’t agree with him more. Commenting on his post, one fan wrote “Just Loved your Tag line... Fitness is not all about being perfect every time.” Milind Soman is undoubtedly one of the fittest men in the Bollywood industry and his athletic body is what every fitness enthusiast dreams of attaining. The former supermodel has been constantly raising the bar for fitness, inspiring his fans to follow a healthy lifestyle and diet. Before you attempt to do a handdstand like Milind Soman, understand the benefits of this advanced inverted pose.