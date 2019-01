1 / 7

Some social habits, oversleeping on weekends or caffeine withdrawal lead to weekend migraine problem. It generally starts with a dull ache in the mid-morning hours and by evening, the ache graduates into a full-fledged throbbing migraine. It can ruin your weekends totally leaving you distressed with an ice pack and painkillers. However, there are some effective ways that can help you deal with it. Some of them include waking up every day at the same time, keeping a check on your caffeine intake, staying hydrated, and stay away from the computer.