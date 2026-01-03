Methi Seeds Health Benefits: 6 Reasons To Drink Soaked Fenugreek Water Every Morning

Weight Loss









Soaked fenugreek seeds are loaded with fibre that can keep you full for longer and reduce cravings. Previous studies found that drinking water of soaked fenugreek seeds can improve your overall glucose metabolism, increase helpful proteins and also support certain metabolic processes that contribute to weight loss management. The National Institute Of Health (NIH) states, "Fenugreek seeds have been shown to hold appetite‐suppressing properties and can help control hunger and reduce food intake. Additionally, they may increase thermogenesis, promoting the burning of calories and aiding in weight management efforts."