Methi Seeds Health Benefits: 6 Reasons To Drink Soaked Fenugreek Water Every Morning

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 3, 2026 4:02 PM IST

Benefits Of Soaked Methi Seeds

Fenugreek, also known as Methi, is a tiny seed that smells and tastes like maple syrup, which has been used as a spice and traditional medicine for centuries in India. Today, methi seeds are promoted as a dietary supplement to treat various illnesses, including diabetes, menstrual cramps, menopause symptoms and kidney stones, etc. According to Ayurveda, soaked methi seeds can improve digestibility, allowing your body to absorb the natural minerals and compounds found in the superfood. Here’s how methi seeds can support better health in six ways:

Boost Heart Health

The active ingredient found in soaked fenugreek seeds, known as diosgenin, has the potential to correct how your body processes fats. According to a study published by the Diabetes Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity, this key ingredient is a powerful marker to manage heart health. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants, including polyphenols and flavonoids, which combat oxidative stress (OS) and reduce the damage caused by free radicals; therefore, the antioxidant activity (AOA) may help protect cells from aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases."

Controls Blood Sugar Level

Your blood sugar level is the cornerstone of how your body functions. Researchers claim that drinking water of soaked methi seeds can help you to manage diabetes by improving your insulin sensitivity, which builds up in people who are pre-diabetic or have type 2 or type 1 diabetes.

Weight Loss

Soaked fenugreek seeds are loaded with fibre that can keep you full for longer and reduce cravings. Previous studies found that drinking water of soaked fenugreek seeds can improve your overall glucose metabolism, increase helpful proteins and also support certain metabolic processes that contribute to weight loss management. The National Institute Of Health (NIH) states, "Fenugreek seeds have been shown to hold appetite‐suppressing properties and can help control hunger and reduce food intake. Additionally, they may increase thermogenesis, promoting the burning of calories and aiding in weight management efforts." Also Read - Sudden Cardiac Death: Reasons Why Young People Are Falling Death More Frequently