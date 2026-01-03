Methi Seeds Health Benefits: 6 Reasons To Drink Soaked Fenugreek Water Every Morning

Benefits Of Soaked Methi Seeds
Fenugreek, also known as Methi, is a tiny seed that smells and tastes like maple syrup, which has been used as a spice and traditional medicine for centuries in India. Today, methi seeds are promoted as a dietary supplement to treat various illnesses, including diabetes, menstrual cramps, menopause symptoms and kidney stones, etc. According to Ayurveda, soaked methi seeds can improve digestibility, allowing your body to absorb the natural minerals and compounds found in the superfood. Here’s how methi seeds can support better health in six ways: