According to a recent study published in the Journal of Biological Psychiatry, adverse events during initial years of life may cause mental disorders later in life. Mental disorders refer to a range of mental health conditions that affect your mood, thinking and behaviour. Some of the common mental disorders include depression, anxiety, eating disorders, addictive behaviours, and schizophrenia. These are characterised by symptoms like feeling sad, confused thinking, fatigue, delusion, hallucination, extreme feeling of guilt, change in eating habits, anger, and suicidal thinking. These mental disorders may occur due to factors like inherited traits, exposure to toxins, alcohol, or drug, impairment in neurotransmitters etc. Certain factors including stressful life situation, traumatic past experience, alcohol use, etc. may increase your risk of developing a mental disorder. If you or your loved one is suffering from such a mental disorder, avoid or ask him to avoid certain foods that can potentially aggravate the condition. Read on to know about those foods.