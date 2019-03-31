1 / 5

Depression is a serious mental condition characterised by persistent sadness, loss of interest, change in appetite, trouble sleeping etc. These days depression seems to be common among people and especially women. This major disorder can affect your life in a bigger way. It can be caused due to various factors including genetics, head injury, childhood trauma, life events like relationship, financial problems etc. Luckily, this condition is treatable. Firstly, this mental illness needs to be diagnosed and that can be done by consulting a mental health specialist. Once it is confirmed that you are suffering from depression, your doctor will provide you support, give cognitive behavioral therapy and some antidepressants. Apart from these medical helps, you can help yourself with some common foods rich in protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids. Here are the foods that can help relieve symptoms of depression.