We as human have the tendency of sliding problems under the rug until they become so prominent that they must be dealt with in order to move further in life. Mental health is one such area where a similar pattern is followed. We don’t really take problems such as a dip in productivity, lack of concentration, eating disorders, sleep troubles, etc. seriously unless they flare up to show the worst consequences. The need of the hour is to realize that not just our physical health, but our mental health is also very important and need timely interventions to stay on track. Here we list down a few signs that indicate that you require professional help.