Menstruation









It is regular cycles of bleeding per vagina, which is a natural and necessary process for reproduction. The onset of menstruation heralds the working of the ovaries, i.e., the production of eggs and female hormones. In anticipation of fertilization of the egg (ovum), the uterus prepares a thick endometrium lining to protect and nourish the ovum. In case fertilization doesn't occur, the thick lining disintegrates and is flushed out of the vagina in the form of menstrual flow. Observing personal hygiene is necessary to prevent reproductive tract infection, itching and foul odour.