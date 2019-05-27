1 / 5

Are you having periods and urge to indulge in sexual intercourse at the same time? No problem. Go ahead. Having periods does not mean sex is not an option. During this time, you just need to be extra cautious about hygiene. Not maintaining menstrual hygiene can lead to various conditions like urinary tract infection, vaginal infection, pregnancy etc. To aware people around the globe about the need to maintain menstrual hygiene, Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated every year on 28th May. This global campaign was started by WASH United in the year 2014 to destigmatize menstruation. It is not a disease but a natural bodily function. You can do whatever you want to during this time. When it comes to sex, it can be a little messy during menstruation. But, you can follow few steps to make it smoother. In such case, if you are being intimate on bed, use towel to cover the sheet. It is preferable to have sex in the shower. Also, do not forgot to ask your partner to use a condom. And, you make sure to use a disposable cup. These steps are necessary to take if you want to avoid any complication. Apart from orgasm, having sex during your periods can give some other benefits as well. Read on to know about them.