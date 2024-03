Men's Physical And Emotional Health









There continues to be a lot of stigma surrounding infertility in men, along with other reproductive issues. This stops them from getting timely medical help. It is important to normalise conversations around men's physical and emotional health. They must be encouraged to prioritise self-care without feeling ashamed or judged. Dr Rupali Tambe, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Pune says that while there is growing awareness around women's reproductive health, men's reproductive issues are frequently neglected. "This oversight can have significant implications for men's overall wellness and the ability to address potential concerns early on," she states.