Like puberty, menopause is a normal phase of life. It is a natural transition in a woman’s life as her menstrual cycles come to an end. It’s confirmed 12 months after your last period. But symptoms can start several years before your period ceases and can last for several years. Perimenopause is considered a precursor to menopause. Hormone fluctuations of perimenopause can often cause different symptoms for different women. Declining estrogen levels may negatively impact your metabolism, and lead to weight gain. These hormonal changes may also affect your cholesterol levels and how your body digests carbs. Some common symptoms of perimenopause include irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood changes, hot flashes, and night sweats.You cannot stop nature from taking its course, but you can make changes in your diet to relieve these symptoms. Here are 5 foods that help reduce your menopause symptoms.