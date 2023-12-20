  • ENG

Menopause Can Lead To Insomnia: 5 Ways To Beat This Problem With The Right Food

Symptoms of menopause are sometimes so uncomfortable that it disrupts sleep and even can lead to symptoms of insomnia.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Updated : December 20, 2023 9:11 PM IST

Foods That Will Help You Sleep During Menopause

Menopause is the stage which indicates that a woman will no longer be able to conceive a baby or give birth. The ovaries stop the egg production process bring an end to the menstrual cycle as well. When this stage hits, a woman body goes through a round of hormonal changes because of which she will experience mood swings, hot flashes, insomnia and discomfort. It is essential that a woman going through menopause maintains a good healthy routine along with a good diet. This will help ease the discomfort a little bit if not completely.

Foods Rich In Vitamin E

Two of the major symptoms of menopause that can keep you up at night are hot flashes and night sweats. But, vitamin E can help you fight this particular symptom and get a good nights sleep.

Foods Rich In Isoflavones

The main reason of these symptoms is hormonal changes and a sudden reduction in estrogen secretion. But, foods rich in isoflavones will help mimic estrogen and help fight all these symptoms and even induce good sleep.

Avoid Doing These Things

There are a couple of things that can disrupt your sleep and circadian rhythm and you must avoid them for instance, drinking excess coffee or drinking it at the wrong time. not staying hydrated, stress, not letting yourself relax, not exercising, not following a proper schedule. This will make your symptoms worse.