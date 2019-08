1 / 5

Have you heard of the term menopause? It is a process that marks the end of a woman’s fertile life. Many people believe that hitting menopause means suffering from a disease. Well, menopause is not a health condition. However, it may lead to certain health problems. It brings some significant changes in the body. Though the average age of menopause is 51, many women hit it earlier or late as well based on certain factors. It is marked by symptoms like irregular periods, low fertility, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, disturbed sleep, emotional changes etc. There are various causes of menopause like natural reduction in secretion of reproductive hormone, hysterectomy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, primary ovarian insufficiency etc. Here, we tell you about some of the complications associated with this biological condition.