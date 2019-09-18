1 / 5

In the year 2017, measles claimed life of 110000 people globally. The data is shocking especially because this is the case when vaccine is available for the condition. Also known as rubeola, measles is basically a childhood infection that is characterized by symptoms like fever, sore throat, inflamed eyes, runny nose, dry cough etc. It is a highly contagious viral disease in which the virus divides in the nose and throat. So, when an infected person sneezes, the water droplets in air can be inhaled by other people and they can get the infection. Certain factors including being unvaccinated, travelling internationally, and having vitamin A deficiency etc., can potentially increase your risk of getting measles. If not treated on time, the condition can lead to various complications like ear infection, pneumonia, encephalitis, pregnancy problems etc. If you are already affected by measles, certain lifestyle hacks along with medications can help you get rid of the problem. Read on to know about those ways.