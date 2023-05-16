Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Maternal Mental Health: Tips For New Moms To Calm The Mind

Postpartum depression affects up to 10 per cent of women after childbirth. Here are some expert tips for new moms to maintain your mental health.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : May 16, 2023 9:01 PM IST

Maternal Mental Health

Pregnancy is often accompanied by significant physical, social, and emotional changes, leading some women to experience mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. Postpartum depression (PPD) is a mental health condition that can affect up to 10 per cent of women after giving birth. Unlike the short-term baby blues, which typically resolve within a few weeks, PPD can last for months or even years if left untreated. Sweta Bothra, Lead Psychologist at Amaha (a mental health organisation providing end-to-end mental health support to people across India) shares tips on how pregnant women and new moms can reduce the risk of developing on the Postpartum depression.

Symptoms Of PPD To Watch Out For

Symptoms of PPD to watch out for The symptoms of PPD can include feelings of sadness, hopelessness, irritability, anxiety, and fatigue. Women with PPD may experience difficulty sleeping, eating, and taking care of themselves and their babies.  Also Read - Brewing Happiness: How Tea Can Boost Your Mental Health

Why Maternal Mental Health Matters?

Maternal mental health disorders can affect the mother's ability to provide care for their newborns, leading to developmental delays, poor nutrition, and an increased risk of accidents. Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize self-care and seek help when necessary

Tips For New Moms To Maintain Your Mental Health

At Amaha, we prioritize maternal mental health by providing support and resources for new moms or maternal figures through Psychoeducation and supportive therapy. New moms should be encouraged to take care of themselves by eating a healthy diet, getting 7-8 hours of sleep, and engaging in regular exercise. Keeping all medical appointments and following up on health concerns can also be beneficial. Eating small meals regularly can help maintain blood sugar levels and reduce mood swings. Planning ahead during pregnancy to reduce stress after delivery, keeping in touch with friends and family, and asking for help with practical and emotional challenges can all help reduce the risk of developing PPD. Also Read - Guided Meditations, Journaling Can Keep Mental Health Issues At Bay: Know How From Our Experts

Women With PPD Should Seek Help

It is vital to remember that women with PPD should not feel ashamed or embarrassed to seek help. PPD is a common condition that affects many new mothers, and there is no shame in asking for help. Women should not feel guilty about taking care of themselves, as their mental health is just as important as their physical health. With proper treatment and self-care, women with PPD can recover and enjoy their new role as a mother.