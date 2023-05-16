Maternal Mental Health
Pregnancy is often accompanied by significant physical, social, and emotional changes, leading some women to experience mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. Postpartum depression (PPD) is a mental health condition that can affect up to 10 per cent of women after giving birth. Unlike the short-term baby blues, which typically resolve within a few weeks, PPD can last for months or even years if left untreated.
Sweta Bothra, Lead Psychologist at Amaha (a mental health organisation providing end-to-end mental health support to people across India) shares tips on how pregnant women and new moms can reduce the risk of developing on the Postpartum depression.