1 / 4

Itchy penis can be frustrating and embarrassing for you. An uncontrollable urge to scratch the genital region can give you a tough time creating difficulty to focus on your work. This problem arises due to fungal or bacterial infection which gradually spread to the scrotum, inner thigh, and groin. If you notice itchy patch of skin on your penis, it may be a symptom of a sexually transmitted disease or pubic lice. It is extremely important to deal with this problem as soon as possible as it may lead to bacterial skin infection. If you are exhibiting symptoms like painful sex, swelling, painful urination, peeling of your skin, redness and burning sensation and so on, hurry up and consult your doctor. Also, you can try these natural remedies to treat the problem of itchy penis.