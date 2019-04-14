1 / 5

Erectile dysfunction is basically a consistent inability of a man to get or keep an erection firm enough during sex. You are suffering from this condition if you have not experienced satisfactory sexual performance recurrently for some time due to erection problem. Your brain, emotions, nerves, hormones, and blood vessels play important role in sexual arousal. Psychological and physical problems including stress, depression, anxiety, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, tobacco use, sleep disorder, alcoholism etc. are held responsible for erectile dysfunction. These factors can affect your blood flow, nerve supply, and hormones, thus affecting normal erectile function. Luckily, there are effective treatment options available for this condition. But, it is always advised to go natural to treat such problems than to go for medical help. Here we tell you about certain lifestyle changes that can help you overcome erectile dysfunction and have a better sex life.