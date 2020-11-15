1 / 6

Diet has been considered one of the key factors that affect male fertility. Eating certain foods has been linked to improve sperm quality and boost fertility in men. For example, daily consumption of tree nuts – namely almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts – has been known to help boost the vitality, motility, and morphology of sperm, as well as the overall sperm count. A new study published in the journal Andrology has demonstrated the molecular process behind how nut consumption changes sperm quality. It found that tree nuts can change the DNA of sperm in just 14 weeks. The study included 72 healthy male participants who reported following a “Western-style diet,” which is typically high in red meat, processed foods and sugars. While 48 of them were asked to integrate 60 grams (just over 2 ounces) of tree nuts per day into their diet for 14 weeks, the remaining 24 continued their typical lifestyle and Western diet.At the end of the trial, those on the nut-heavy diet had 36 genomic regions of their sperm DNA that were “significantly differentially methylated” compared to the control group. Of those regions, 97.2% were considered “hypermethylated.”According to the researchers, the findings “provide the first evidence that adding nuts to a regular Western-style diet impacts sperm DNA methylation in specific regions.”Here are 5 other foods that that men should add to their diets to increase sperm quality: