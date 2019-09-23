1 / 7

Caused by a parasite named Plasmodium, malaria is a disease transmitted through infected mosquitoes (Anopheles mosquito). It can be life threatening if not addressed on time. According to the World Health Organization, one child dies of malaria in every two minutes, globally. To stem the increasing death toll of malaria, accessing early treatment is a must. Timely treatment of this mosquito-borne disease is possible only if we are able to catch the early symptoms. Malaria affects children more than anyone else. Due to their underdeveloped immune system, children are more susceptible to malaria. Moreover, they spend a lot of time outdoors. This also makes them more vulnerable to the condition. If your child is playing outside, sweat is an unavoidable outcome. This is what attracts the mosquito towards the children. A mosquito’s vision is designed to only see dark colors, children should not wear dark clothes while playing out. It increases the risk of mosquito bite. While prevention is the best policy, the next best would be to spot the symptoms early on and take immediate action. Here, we guide you through, the symptoms of malaria.