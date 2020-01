1 / 6

Pearly-white teeth can light up a room. And, of course, it is perfect for the camera. But the problem is, many people have yellowish teeth. There are toothpastes that promise to give you shining white teeth. But these are mostly just promises. In reality, no such thing happens. And running to the dentist regularly for a teeth whitening procedure for every occasion doesn’t really make sense. Besides, getting chemical treatment for teeth whitening may cause lasting damage to your enamel. This will ultimately lead to erosion and permanent discolouration of teeth. But there are quite a few natural remedies that can make your teeth shine. Let us take a look and see what they are.