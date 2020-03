1 / 6

If your child eats everything you put in front of him, you are very lucky. Most toddlers and kids are fussy eaters. This is a common complaint of most moms who face this problem on a daily basis. If your child is a fussy eater, you know what we are talking about. Your toddler may want wafers and biscuits instead of his veggies and protein. It is a confounding situation where you may find yourself trying everything from threats to bribes to get your child to eat. But most times nothing seems to work. Your child skips meals and you are left wringing your hands. Even going to a doctor may not help unless there is some underlying health condition. A fussy eater develops health problems like weight loss and constipation, mood swings and low energy. So, you need to address this problem and try to rectify it at the earliest. Here, we try to help you in overcoming this problem.