1 / 6

Apple cider vinegar is one of the most commonly used vinegars. It is also appreciated for its multi-functional property that makes it a one-stop solution for several issues. Apart from health, it’s also used widely for its beauty benefits. It aids in weight loss and considered beneficial for diabetic patients. It’s mostly apple juice which is then fermented and turned into alcohol. Bacteria then turns alcohol into acetic acid which gives apple cider vinegar its pungent smell and a sour taste. It’s beneficial for many health issues and many of these are supported by science. If you are intrigued by it, read on to knows its benefits.