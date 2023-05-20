Consequences Of High Blood Pressure
Hypertension is identified as a major cause of premature death worldwide. According to WHO estimates, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women worldwide have the condition. But millions of people with hypertension remain undiagnosed and are not receiving the treatment that they need. Usually, hypertension or constant high blood pressure doesn't show any symptoms, especially in the early stages. Often, hypertension mostly diagnosed incidentally during routine health checkup. However, even when it is asymptomatic, it must be treated. One needs to take blood pressure medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor to keep the pressure under control and avoid potentially lethal complications. Constant high blood pressure can damage important organs and it can happen quietly for years before symptoms develop. Hypertension can increase the risk of many serious diseases. Now, let’s look at some of the major organs that bear the brunt of high blood pressure.