Lying Down After Meals And More: Expert Lists Things To Avoid After Eating

Here are a few things you should avoid doing immediately after having a meal.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : September 19, 2023 9:46 PM IST

Things To Avoid After Eating

Are you not getting enough of essential nutrients in your body even after maintaining a balanced diet? Do you often feel weak and tired despite following and maintaining a healthy diet? When this happens, you may wonder if it is due to an underlying medical condition or an error in your diet plan. Surprisingly, your post meal habits could be one of the reasons. Unhealthy habits like lying down immediately after having a meal and drinking tea/coffee can could affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you’re consuming. Dr. Kamalesh A, Consultant Physician, Yashoda hospitals Hyderabad, has listed a few things you should avoid doing immediately after having a meal:

Avoid Smoking Right After A Meal

Smoking is harmful to health but smoking right after a meal is even worse. It increases absorption of nicotine from the cigarettes, both in speed and quantity. Smoking after a meal is linked to high risk of bowel and lung cancer.

Avoid Taking Shower After A Meal

When you take a shower after meals, the blood rushes to the skin to regulate the temperature of the body which may lead to digestive problems as digestion needs a lot of energy.

Avoid Drinking Water Right After Your Meals

It reduces the secretion of enzymes and juices in the stomach that are essential for digestion or breaking down of food into different nutrients.

Avoid Drinking Tea Or Coffee Right After Meals

Many of us prefer to have tea or coffee right after meals. It's better to stop it. It can slow down the absorption of iron and minerals such as zinc, magnesium and calcium from the food. It is advisable to wait at least for an hour after eating before you have your tea or coffee.