Things To Avoid After Eating
Are you not getting enough of essential nutrients in your body even after maintaining a balanced diet? Do you often feel weak and tired despite following and maintaining a healthy diet? When this happens, you may wonder if it is due to an underlying medical condition or an error in your diet plan. Surprisingly, your post meal habits could be one of the reasons. Unhealthy habits like lying down immediately after having a meal and drinking tea/coffee can could affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you’re consuming.
Dr. Kamalesh A, Consultant Physician, Yashoda hospitals Hyderabad, has listed a few things you should avoid doing immediately after having a meal: