Future Directions









Multidisciplinary care has emerged as a cornerstone in treating lung cancer, offering a comprehensive and patient-centered approach. As we continue to uncover the intricacies of this disease, collaboration among specialists becomes increasingly critical. By embracing multidisciplinary care, we can strive to improve outcomes, minimize treatment delays, and ultimately provide a more personalized and holistic experience for individuals facing the challenges of lung cancer. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's Workout Routine: 8 Secrets Behind FIGHTER's Six-Pack Abs