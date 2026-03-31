Why Is India Facing LPG Shortage?









In recent days, India has been dealing with an acute shortage of LPG cooking gas supply. Which was once an easily available commodity in the country, has now become an asset which is considerably getting tougher day-by-day. Talking about this acute supply shortage of LPG, let's dig into what went wrong. It all started with the war that broke out about a month ago between Iran-Israel, and the United States (US). The ongoing geopolitical conflicts in West Asia have led to the localized LPG supply disruptions - this has been primarily contributed by the hindered shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for India's high import dependency (roughly 60% of supply). This, combined with limited storage capacity for surging demand, has led to shortages for commercial users.