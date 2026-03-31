How To Get PNG Connection At Home?
As government has noted - here is the entire process of getting PNG connection at home - To get a PNG connection at home, first you need to verify pipeline availability with the local PNG providers like IGL, Adani Gas, or Think Gas - you can do so via their official websites or customer care. In order to register for the PNG connection, either online or offline, you need to have your identity/address proof (Aadhaar) and pay the refundable security deposit, typically ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000.