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LPG cylinder empty and no PNG connection? Here is what you can do now

Stop! Instead of panicking over the sudden shortage in LPG cylinder availability in India, and the rising concerns about PNG, think about what you can do if you run out of LPG and do not even have a PNG connection. Scroll down for information.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : March 31, 2026 11:27 AM IST

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Why Is India Facing LPG Shortage?

In recent days, India has been dealing with an acute shortage of LPG cooking gas supply. Which was once an easily available commodity in the country, has now become an asset which is considerably getting tougher day-by-day. Talking about this acute supply shortage of LPG, let's dig into what went wrong. It all started with the war that broke out about a month ago between Iran-Israel, and the United States (US). The ongoing geopolitical conflicts in West Asia have led to the localized LPG supply disruptions - this has been primarily contributed by the hindered shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for India's high import dependency (roughly 60% of supply). This, combined with limited storage capacity for surging demand, has led to shortages for commercial users.

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LPG Cylinder Empty And No PNG Connection?

Running out of cooking gas can instantly disrupt daily life — especially in households that have not yet switched to a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection. With the sudden shortage of LPG cylinder in India, many families are facing a temporary cooking crisis. If your LPG cylinder is empty and you don’t have a PNG connection yet, here are practical solutions to manage the situation smoothly. Also Read - COVID-like Lockdown in India soon amid LPG shortage? Hardeep Singh Puri, FM Nirmala Sitharaman reassure public, rules out restrictions

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Emergency LPG Refill Options

As cooking gas is important for everyone, not just to cook food but to ensure livelihood is attached, it's important to take a look at the alternatives when your LPG cylinder goes empty and you don't have a PNG connection. Try arranging a quick refill by booking an emergency refill through your LPG distributor’s mobile app, website, or customer care. You may visit the nearest distributor office if online booking isn’t working.

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Induction Oven And Other Electrical Cooking Alternatives

When you run out of both PNG and LPG, ensure that you have a working electric cooking appliance to run the household. Some of the most affordable and easily available cooking appliances include - an induction cooktop, an electric kettle, a rice cooker, a microwave oven, and an electric pressure cooker. These run on electricity, thus there will be no disruption due to any cooking gas unavailability. Is it safe to use an induction stove? Yes, they are particularly useful because they cook quickly and consume relatively less electricity compared to traditional heaters. Also Read - LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE Updates: Centre speeds up PNG rollout as Iran war raises cooking gas supply concerns | Key Highlights

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How To Get PNG Connection At Home?

As government has noted - here is the entire process of getting PNG connection at home - To get a PNG connection at home, first you need to verify pipeline availability with the local PNG providers like IGL, Adani Gas, or Think Gas - you can do so via their official websites or customer care. In order to register for the PNG connection, either online or offline, you need to have your identity/address proof (Aadhaar) and pay the refundable security deposit, typically ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000.

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Opt For Healthy Cooking Options

In case you are not equipped with all the above-mentioned alternatives, you may opt for healthy cooking process. For those who are not even getting a PNG connection, have run out of LPG and doesn't even have electrical cookwares - select something that doesn't really cost much. Old kitchen system - you can get a chulah (a modern day one) and continue to feed your family with the food that's required to survive. Some says these cooking methods can harm the lungs, which is why opt for easy and healthy meals - just to keep it short and quick. Also Read - LPG Cylinder Shortage in India LIVE Updates: Indian Oil issues advisory to curtail hoarding, avoid panic bookings | Key Highlights