High blood pressure is a condition that affects about a billion people across the world. It is a dangerous disorder that can result in severe health complications. Sometimes, people may not even realise that they have this condition. It may be years before they get to know and that too because of some serious health complications. That is why, this is also known as the silent killer. You must, first of all, go in for regular check-ups. Report to your doctor in case you feel anything is wrong. Medications are necessary to avoid fatal complications like heart attack and stroke. Side by side, you can also try to incorporate a few healthy habits in your life to lower your blood pressure levels. These are not difficult to follow, and you will soon get used to these healthy habits. It is a small adjustment to make for a healthy and fit life.