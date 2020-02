1 / 6

Peanut butter is made from ground and dry-roasted peanuts. It is easily available in the market. Most brands add salt, sweeteners and emulsifiers to enhance the taste of the butter. But you can also make it easily at home if you prefer to have it in its pure form. It is usually used as a spread for sandwiches. But there Are many other recipes that use this versatile food. It can be added to desserts to give it a delectable twist and to cookies for a nutty flavor. Many people also prefer it in granola bars, smoothies, crepes, pancakes and brownies. And, the best thing about this spread is that it comes loaded with protein, magnesium, potassium, B vitamins and zinc. It can also help in weight loss. It boosts cardiovascular health, control blood sugar levels and boosts energy levels. Here, we bring you a few dessert recipes with peanut butter.