We’ve heard our elders stressing on how six to eight hours of sleep is important. It’s true, that much of sleep is required for proper functioning of brain and body. Good, undisturbed sleep can make you feel happy, energised and all set to take on challenges the next day. However, the lifestyle changes have made it little tough these days. There have been extensive researches being done on insomnia which shows that sleep disorder adversely affects health giving rise to cardiovascular diseases, lifestyle diseases like diabetes and also impacts mental health. Stress is another major reason why insomnia has become common. While lifestyle changes are recommended, changes in diet and adding special supplements can save you from the risk of this disorder. You may also want to cut off food items from your evening and dinner menu that delay sleep. Cutting-off late-evening coffee is one such option. Eat any of these five sleep-inducing foods before your bed time and you will be able to see positive change in your sleep pattern.