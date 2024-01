Food Items That Are As Bad For Your Liver As Alcohol









Our liver has three important functions in the body, firstly, to detoxify our body from harmful toxins, secondly, to maintain metabolic rate and thirdly, to filter the good nutrients and preserve them. If the liver is not healthy, it will stop doing these tasks or it will not do them properly leading to other diseases. So, it is our duty to not endanger our liver health. Here are few things that may be silently sabotaging it and you may not be aware.