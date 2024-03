Sleep Apnea And Liver Damage









Severe snoring is often coupled with sleep apnea. It can impact oxygen levels in the blood, causing inflammation and pressure on the liver. Over time, this may result in liver damage. Understanding your snoring patterns can provide insights into the severity of potential sleep apnea-related liver issues.