Liver Damage Symptoms: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs Of Liver Damage In Your Urine At Night

Frequent Urination (Change In Urine Cycle)

If you are someone who feels the need to urinate every now and then, understand that your liver is in danger and requires attention. A damaged liver may not be able to produce enough albumin, an essential protein that helps in keeping the fluids in the blood vessels. This can lead to the leakage of certain tissues, including your bladder. As a result of this, one may feel the need to urinate more frequently, especially at night. Therefore, as and when you feel the need to urinate more frequently than ever, make sure to get your liver checked.