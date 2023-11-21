  • ENG

Select Language

Liver Damage Symptoms: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs Of Liver Damage In Your Urine At Night

Is your liver functioning properly? Look out for these 5 unusual signs that can say that it is under threat of something serious.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 21, 2023 7:23 PM IST

Liver Damage Symptoms

The liver is the organ that performs an extremely vital role in maintaining the overall health of the body. And when it is under threat, your body can suffer from a ton of health issues including indigestion, bloating, etc. Therefore, understanding the body and tracking the signs and symptoms is very important to maintain your overall health. One of the many symptoms that your body can show up when your liver is in danger can be seen in your urine. Yes, you read that right! Your body can send you some interesting signs and symptoms when your liver is not functioning properly.

5 Signs Of Liver Damage In Your Urine At Night

Your urine can reveal a lot about your overall health, including the health of your liver. When your liver is not functioning properly, the color, texture, and smell of urine can change, making it easier for you to understand that the organ is in trouble. Liver damage can lead to the alteration of the frequency and amount of your urine. Scroll down to know the 5 signs of liver damage that you may notice in your urine at night Also Read - Here Are 3 Superfoods Your Body Will Need To Heal Itself Post Delivery

Dark Urine (Change In The Colour Of Your Urine)

A sudden change in the color of your urine could be a sign that your liver is in danger, and is not performing. This change in color can be noticed when your urine turns dark yellow. The liver is responsible for breaking down the bilirubin, a yellow waste product that your body produces. If your liver is damaged, it may not be able to break down bilirubin as effectively, which can cause your urine to appear dark yellow or brown.

Frequent Urination (Change In Urine Cycle)

If you are someone who feels the need to urinate every now and then, understand that your liver is in danger and requires attention. A damaged liver may not be able to produce enough albumin, an essential protein that helps in keeping the fluids in the blood vessels. This can lead to the leakage of certain tissues, including your bladder. As a result of this, one may feel the need to urinate more frequently, especially at night. Therefore, as and when you feel the need to urinate more frequently than ever, make sure to get your liver checked. Also Read - Top 7 Stress Factors Of 2023: How Can You Cope With Them?

Foamy Urine (Protein In Urine)

If you ever notice your urine turning foamy, or there is a sudden change in the texture of your urine, make sure to consult a doctor immediately. Fomay urine is a sign of something serious happening inside your body. This sudden change in urine texture means that your body is releasing protein along with the urine, which is not a good sign. As mentioned above, liver damage can cause albumin to leak into your urine, which can make it appear foamy.

Increase Urine Volume

Along with the change in your urination cycle, you may also notice that the amount of your urine is also increased when your liver is in trouble. One may feel that their bladder is just not getting empty, or there is more pee that is about to come out. This is because your body is trying to get rid of excess fluid that is leaking into your tissues. Also Read - Discover The Numerous Health Perks Of Daily Orange Intake

Smelly Urine (Unpleasant Smell In Your Urine)

A person with a damaged liver may also notice that their urine has an unpleasant smell. This smell can vary from person to person. It could also mean that the body is deprived of water which is also important for liver health. In case you notice any of the symptoms mentioned above, make sure to consult a doctor immediately.