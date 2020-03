1 / 6

It is almost impossible to find someone who doesn't feel a strong connection to music or doesn’t like it at all. Even if you can't play an instrument or sing with proper notes, you can still list out songs which evoke happy memories and uplift your mood. You will be surprised to know that many medical surgeons also play their favourite music to relieve stress in the operating room. This has led to improved surgical outcomes. Since a past few decades, music therapy has played an important role in all aspects of healing. It is used along with traditional therapies or positive psychology. But music even as a stand-alone intervention is healing. Music therapy offers a variety of benefits. Here’s listing a few of the most important things music therapy does to your body. Take a look -