If you have acne, you must be knowing just how distressing this condition can be. The unsightly pimples can leave scars that refuse to fade away. The unfortunate thing is that, these acne scars never really go away. You can only modify their appearance. You can do so by using many products that are available in the market just for this. But most of these products contain chemicals that are harmful for your skin. But don’t worry. There are many natural remedies that can help you lighten your acne scars. Regular use of these ingredients will ensure that your scars will lighten enough so as to be almost unnoticeable.